Heartland Votes

Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky

Rand Paul, Republican candidate for KY Senate
Rand Paul, Republican candidate for KY Senate(Campaign Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has won a third term, defeating Charles Booker, the first Black Democratic nominee for the Senate in the Bluegrass State.

Paul is a libertarian-leaning former presidential candidate whose vision of limited government has made him one of the most contrarian voices in the Senate.

Tuesday’s election outcome marked the second time Booker was rebuffed in a Senate bid. He barely lost the Democratic primary in a bid to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2020.

During the campaign, Paul ran TV ads touting his Senate record and conservative credentials while Booker relied on social media and grassroots organizing to relentlessly attack the incumbent.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia
Deputies in Florida say 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry is charged with second-degree murder after...
Sheriff: 17-year-old boy accused of killing pregnant girl, 16, and her unborn child
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
Heartland Votes: General election guide
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Control of Congress, governorships at stake; polls closing