Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has won a third term, defeating Charles Booker, the first Black Democratic nominee for the Senate in the Bluegrass State.

Paul is a libertarian-leaning former presidential candidate whose vision of limited government has made him one of the most contrarian voices in the Senate.

Tuesday’s election outcome marked the second time Booker was rebuffed in a Senate bid. He barely lost the Democratic primary in a bid to unseat Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2020.

During the campaign, Paul ran TV ads touting his Senate record and conservative credentials while Booker relied on social media and grassroots organizing to relentlessly attack the incumbent.

