Record highs possible today!

Soak up the warm temperatures today, because much colder air will push into the Heartland by Friday. Today, under mostly sunny skies temperatures will climb quickly. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and lower 80, likely breaking some record highs. Thursday will still be mild too, with highs back in the 70s. Colder air pushes into the area on Friday...and once it arrives it will stick around for at least the next week. Highs on Friday will only be in the 50s across most of the area. Saturday and Sunday will be even colder, with highs only in the 40s. Tuesday of next week there will be a chance for precipitation and it could be cold enough for some snowflakes to mix in with the rain. Something to watch!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.