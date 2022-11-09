Heartland Votes

Record highs possible today!

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Soak up the warm temperatures today, because much colder air will push into the Heartland by Friday. Today, under mostly sunny skies temperatures will climb quickly. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and lower 80, likely breaking some record highs. Thursday will still be mild too, with highs back in the 70s. Colder air pushes into the area on Friday...and once it arrives it will stick around for at least the next week. Highs on Friday will only be in the 50s across most of the area. Saturday and Sunday will be even colder, with highs only in the 40s. Tuesday of next week there will be a chance for precipitation and it could be cold enough for some snowflakes to mix in with the rain. Something to watch!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
Heartland Votes: General election results
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Several changes were made for the second application period compared to the first.
Illinois reopens housing assistance program
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/9
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/9
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 11/8/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 11/8/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 11/8/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 11/8/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Near record high temperatures tomorrow