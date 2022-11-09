One more warm day tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw lots of sunshine and record high temperatures across the Heartland today. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Readings will fall through the 60s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and very warm for this time of the year. Highs will reach the middle 70s. A cold front will move towards the Heartland on Friday. This will send very cold air into the Heartland for the weekend.

