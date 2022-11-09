Near record high temperatures tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw a few clouds and sprinkles today, mainly across the northern half of the Heartland. For this evening we will see a few clouds and mild temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. The warmth will continue into Thursday with highs reaching the middle 70s across most of the Heartland. A cold front will move through the area on Friday. This will bring much colder weather for the weekend with highs only in the 40s.

