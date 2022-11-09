MoDOT to host chili dinner for Christmas Angels program

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a chili dinner to raise money for the Christmas Angels program.

According to a release from MoDOT, it will be held Thursday, December 1 with chili orders due by 4 p.m. on Monday, November 28.

It costs $6 and will include a 16-ounce cup of chili, crackers and chips.

To place an order, please email sechristmasangels@yahoo.com or call 573-472-5294. Please include your name, address, phone number and requested time of delivery with your order. Orders of five or more in the Sikeston area can be delivered.

“The program started in 1986 with a crockpot of chili and the desire to help at least one child,” Transportation Project Designer Jeff Wachter said. “With the help of area businesses, organizations and generous individuals, the program has grown.”

Current MoDOT employees and retirees volunteer to cook, pack and deliver chili for the event.

With the money raised, MoDOT says volunteers buy gifts for children who would not otherwise receive gifts. Volunteers work with the Missouri Department of Family Services to find children in need throughout Scott and Mississippi Counties.

If you want to donate to the Christmas Angels program, you may send or drop your donations by the Highway Crossroads Credit Union Office, located at 741 York Drive in Sikeston, Missouri. Please make checks payable to the Highway Crossroads Credit Union c/o Christmas Angels.

