Missouri voters approve constitutional convention

(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri residents voted Tuesday in favor of a constitutional convention to amend the state constitution.

This means lawmakers will now begin the process selecting half Republicans and half Democrats from the districts to form the Constitutional Convention.

Since 1962, Missourians have been asked this question every 20 years.

