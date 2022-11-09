Heartland Votes

Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff

Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson County sheriff.
Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson County sheriff.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County.

On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race.

Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County.

Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most recently serving as the chief deputy of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

I asked him about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, the statewide legislation goes into effect on January 1. Part of the criminal justice measure eliminates cash bail and changes some sentencing.

Ill. law enforcement, prosecutors preparing for SAFE-T Act implementation
State’s Attorneys in Illinois sue to block the SAFE-T Act

Diederich said Williamson County States Attorney Elect Ted Hampson will help the sheriff’s department navigate the new law.

Changes in pretrial detention is one issue that troubles Diedrich.

“It’s really a two-prong approach. First off, the implementation of the SAFE-T Act, this is an area that’s not tried and tested. So while the law does take effect January 1, it’s left up to the law enforcement officers, the prosecutors, the judiciary and all of the parties involved to navigate that process to figure out how we implement that and we adhere to the law,” Diederich said.

He said that he will be traveling to Peoria for new sheriff training for five days later in November.

He is set to be sworn in on December 1 inside the Williamson County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
Heartland Votes: General election results
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Several changes were made for the second application period compared to the first.
Illinois reopens housing assistance program
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

Hunting season begins soon, and officials are giving tips to keep hunters safe.
Firearm hunting season ramps up; authorities offer safety tips
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
You can help pay tribute to the veterans in your life by submitting a photo and story of them...
Submit photos of veterans to be showcased at Illinois Capitol
The loan application deadline for those affected by storms and flooding in July is approaching.
U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loan deadline approaching