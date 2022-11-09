Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County.

On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race.

Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County.

Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most recently serving as the chief deputy of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

I asked him about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, the statewide legislation goes into effect on January 1. Part of the criminal justice measure eliminates cash bail and changes some sentencing.

Diederich said Williamson County States Attorney Elect Ted Hampson will help the sheriff’s department navigate the new law.

Changes in pretrial detention is one issue that troubles Diedrich.

“It’s really a two-prong approach. First off, the implementation of the SAFE-T Act, this is an area that’s not tried and tested. So while the law does take effect January 1, it’s left up to the law enforcement officers, the prosecutors, the judiciary and all of the parties involved to navigate that process to figure out how we implement that and we adhere to the law,” Diederich said.

He said that he will be traveling to Peoria for new sheriff training for five days later in November.

He is set to be sworn in on December 1 inside the Williamson County Courthouse.

