Fitzpatrick elected next Missouri Auditor

QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri voters on Tuesday elected Republican Scott Fitzpatrick as Missouri’s next state auditor.

Fitzpatrick beat out Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig.

Fitzpatrick will replace incumbent Democrat Nicole Galloway who announced in 2021 that she would not seek re-election.

Fitzpatrick served in the House of Representatives for six years before Gov. Mike Parson appointed him to serve as State Treasurer.

“As your State Auditor, I will continue to serve with the same conservative values I learned in business and have applied to my public service. Protecting taxpayers will be my top priority,” reads his campaign website.

