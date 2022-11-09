Heartland Votes

First Alert: Near record afternoon highs possible

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/9
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KFVS) - Today is not only looking to be the warmest day of the week, it could be record setting.

Under mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s!

Thursday is also looking mild and dry, but not as warm. However, afternoon highs will still be above average in the mid 70s.

Big changes arrive on Friday with a cold front.

Much colder weather will drop temperatures drastically.

Afternoon highs over the weekend will only be in the 40s, but chilly breezes from the north will make it feel more like the 30s!

Next week, chilly, below average temps stick around.

Highs will range in the mid to upper 40s.

