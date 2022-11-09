Driver involved in chase taken into custody, police say

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police say a driver involved in a chase with officers was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 8.

The driver has not been identified, but is being held at the Pemiscot County Justice Center on a 24-hour hold.

According to Caruthersville Police, officers were requested just before 11 a.m. to help the Missouri State Highway Patrol with an active chase.

Police said the driver was traveling at high speeds in residential areas in Caruthersville and nearly hit an occupied vehicle.

The vehicle police were following eventually slid off a road.

Police said the vehicle ended up “high centered on debris.”

The driver and passenger were detained.

The female passenger was released at the scene.

Police said the vehicle was searched and towed away.

