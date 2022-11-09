Heartland Votes

Civil War genealogy at Fort D

The State Historical Society will host the annual event at Fort D.
The State Historical Society will host the annual event at Fort D.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11 and Fort D in Cape Girardeau will bring something new to its commemoration this year: Civil War genealogy.

The State Historical Society will host the annual event at Fort D.

In addition to the cannon fire and re-enactors, genealogist Bill Eddleman will be there to tell people how they can find out more about their ancestors who fought in the Civil War.

“I’ll be here so we can do our version of Genealogy Road Show, which is researching your Civil War ancestor and finding your Civil War ancestor,” Eddleman said. “What I’d ask people if they’re interested in that is to come with the name and as much as you know about that ancestor or relative and I can show you how to find additional information on them.”

The commemoration ceremony at Fort D starts at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The event will continue on Saturday where organizers say they will highlight the role of women during the Civil War.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
Heartland Votes: General election results
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Several changes were made for the second application period compared to the first.
Illinois reopens housing assistance program
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
According to a release from MoDOT, it will be held Thursday, December 1 with chili orders due...
MoDOT to host chili dinner for Christmas Angels program
The Calvert City Christmas Bazaar will raise money for a family resource center.
Calvert City to host Christmas Bazaar
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects