Cardinals announce Winter Warm-up plans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals 26th Winter Warm-Up will be held January 14-16 at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village.

According to a release from the organization, new in 2023, fans who buy tickets will also get complimentary access to family-friendly activities like a tour of the Cardinals Clubhouse and admission to the world-class Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum.

Also, fans will have the option to buy single day tickets.

You can enjoy entertainment and live auctions from the main stage in Bally Sports Live!, autographs in the Budweiser Brewhouse, Crown Room and PBR and more.

Autograph tickets will go on sale mid-December and single day tickets will go on sale January 6.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Cardinals Care programs including Redbird Rookies.

The Cardinals also announced the return of the annual Cardinals Caravan.

It will travel to 20 cities throughout Cardinals Nation over a four-day period, January 13-16.

It’ll stop in the following Heartland cities and nearby cities: Jonesboro, Ark.; Dyersburg, Tenn.; Marion, Ill.; Paducah, Ky.; and Cape Girardeau, Mo.

See the full preview of the schedule here.

More information and player participation will be announced in early January.

