Cape Central and Poplar Bluff gear up for championship game

Two Southeast Missouri schools are gearing up for a matchup Friday night
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southeast Missouri schools are gearing up for a matchup on Friday night, November 11.

The Cape Central Tigers host the Poplar Bluff Mules in the Class 5 District 1 Football Championship game.

This game is expected to bring many fans to the stadium to cheer on the players. It’s a high-stakes game that’s sure to bring a lot of excitement.

Cape Central District Athletic Director Tyson Moyers said being able to host this game is a great opportunity for the community.

“We’re really pumped,” Moyers said. “Our team’s getting better as the year has gone on, as has Poplar Bluff’s as well. We’re really excited to welcome them here for the district championship.”

The school is welcoming the public to come out to the big game. They’re hoping to sell out the stadium.

Tailgating will start at 5 p.m. with the game kicking off at 7 p.m. at Cape Central High School.

