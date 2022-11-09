Heartland Votes

Calvert City to host Christmas Bazaar

The Calvert City Christmas Bazaar will raise money for a family resource center.
The Calvert City Christmas Bazaar will raise money for a family resource center.(Calvert City)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calvert City Christmas Bazaar will raise money for a family resource center.

Hosted by the Calvert Area Development Association and Lakeland Event Center, it will benefit the Calvert/Sharpe Family Resource Center.

According to a release from Calvert City, it will be held on December 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations: Calvert City Civic Center, Lakeland Event Center, Altona Baptist Church, Calvert City First Baptist Church, Cari & Co, and Calvert City United Methodist Church.

In addition to vendors, there will be some do-it-yourself activities like candle pouring, live wreath making, pillowcases, rug making and more.

Pre-registration is required for most of the stations. Click the links below to pre-register.

The Cookie House- DIY Cookie Cake Kits

The Hot Mess Express Crafts- Door hangers, Christmas Ornaments & Trays TAKE HOME KIT SIGN UP

DIY STATION SIGN UP

Marshall County Extension Homemakers & Master Clothing Volunteers- Pillow Kits

Odds and Ends Fabric and Gifts- Rug Making

The Pour Room- Candle Bar- Candles/Room Sprays

Raggle Taggle

Woods Enchanted Florist

Sweet Southern Craft Co.- WALK UP 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
Heartland Votes: General election results
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Several changes were made for the second application period compared to the first.
Illinois reopens housing assistance program
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

According to a release from MoDOT, it will be held Thursday, December 1 with chili orders due...
MoDOT to host chili dinner for Christmas Angels program
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Christmas in Downtown Anna and Small Business Saturday will be November 26.
Christmas in Downtown Anna scheduled for Nov. 26