Heartland Votes

3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress

Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the...
Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House.(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House.

Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election.

Meanwhile, the retirement of Kentucky’s only Democrat in Congress put the state’s most competitive House seat up for grabs.

Voters also were deciding between Democratic state senator Morgan McGarvey and a Republican business owner, Stuart Ray, in a district in and around Louisville.

John Yarmuth served eight terms in the Louisville-area 3rd District and endorsed McGarvey in Tuesday’s general election.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
Heartland Votes: General election guide

Latest News

Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Alexander Tominsky became known as "Chicken Man" after eating 40 whole rotisserie chickens in...
‘Chicken Man’ eats 40 whole rotisserie chickens in 40 days
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Rubio re-elected in Fla. as GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win