3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House.

Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election.

Meanwhile, the retirement of Kentucky’s only Democrat in Congress put the state’s most competitive House seat up for grabs.

Voters also were deciding between Democratic state senator Morgan McGarvey and a Republican business owner, Stuart Ray, in a district in and around Louisville.

John Yarmuth served eight terms in the Louisville-area 3rd District and endorsed McGarvey in Tuesday’s general election.

