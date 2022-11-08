WKCTC commemorates Native American Heritage Month with Wickliffe Mounds discussion

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College will honor Native American Heritage Month with a discussion on Wickliffe Mounds.

According to a release from WKCTC, Carla Hildebrand and Erin Langan from Wickliffe Mounds will be talking about the importance of Native American artifacts and history and how it benefits the western Kentucky area.

The presentation will be November 16 at 11 a.m. in the college’s Matheson Library Reading Room.

It’s free and open to the public.

According to the release, a Native American village once occupied the site of Wickliffe Mounds, about A.D. 100 to 1350. They built earthen mounds and permanent houses around a central plaza overlooking the Mississippi River.

Today, the archaeological site features mounds surrounded by abundant wildlife, museum exhibits and more.

WKCTC says a Matheson Library display, also in the Read Room, features Native American literature as well as DVDs and a listing of eBooks and films on demand videos for checkout.

