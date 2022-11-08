Heartland Votes

WKCTC commemorates Native American Heritage Month with Wickliffe Mounds discussion

West Kentucky Community and Technical College will honor Native American Heritage Month with a...
West Kentucky Community and Technical College will honor Native American Heritage Month with a discussion on Wickliffe Mounds.(WKCTC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College will honor Native American Heritage Month with a discussion on Wickliffe Mounds.

According to a release from WKCTC, Carla Hildebrand and Erin Langan from Wickliffe Mounds will be talking about the importance of Native American artifacts and history and how it benefits the western Kentucky area.

The presentation will be November 16 at 11 a.m. in the college’s Matheson Library Reading Room.

It’s free and open to the public.

According to the release, a Native American village once occupied the site of Wickliffe Mounds, about A.D. 100 to 1350. They built earthen mounds and permanent houses around a central plaza overlooking the Mississippi River.

Today, the archaeological site features mounds surrounded by abundant wildlife, museum exhibits and more.

WKCTC says a Matheson Library display, also in the Read Room, features Native American literature as well as DVDs and a listing of eBooks and films on demand videos for checkout.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

Latest News

The New Madrid County Family Resource Center is raising money for its Angel Tree Project.
Kids can eat breakfast with Santa at New Madrid Co. Family Resource Center
The 63rd Christmas parade in Calvert City, Ky. will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.
Calvert City Lions Club announces grand marshal of Christmas parade
The Jackson, Mo. Area Chamber of Commerce won an award for Excellence in Programs and Campaigns...
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce receives award for its Rock N Roll Drive-in Banquet
Tasty Tuesday: Crippling Hot Sauce
Tasty Tuesday: Crippling Hot Sauce