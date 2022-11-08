Heartland Votes

Suspects wanted in connection with chase, crash involving patrol vehicle identified, arrested

Terry S. Willis (left), of St. Louis, and Ivy A. Dickerson (right), of Cape Girardeau, are facing charges in connection with a chase and crash on I-55 involving a Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Department patrol SUV.(Source: Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for two suspects wanted in connection with a possible stolen vehicle, chase and a crash involving a patrol SUV on Interstate 55 in Perry County, Missouri last month.

According to Perry County Sheriff Jason L. Klaus, investigators identified and arrested Terry S. Willis, of St. Louis, and Ivy A. Dickerson, of Cape Girardeau.

Willis and Dickerson are each charged with first degree assault, tampering with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of resisting/interfering with arrest.

Both men are being held at the Perry County Jail on $100,000 cash only bond.

Sheriff Klaus announced the arrests on Tuesday, November 8.

Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted the Perry County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation, which began on Wednesday, October 5.

This is when the sheriff’s department was contacted about a stolen vehicle in Perry County.

The sheriff’s department said two deputies investigating near Highway B and I-55, near Biehle, found a vehicle matching the description of the suspected stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over.

Deputies said the driver would not stop.

They continued after the vehicle on I-55.

A few miles later, the sheriff’s department said the suspect’s vehicle crashed head-on into a patrol SUV.

The two deputies reportedly suffered no significant injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle continued north on I-55, then crashed and caught on fire near the 127 mile marker.

Investigators say a witness saw two men get out of the suspect vehicle and leave the crash and run away.

A home security camera captured video of the suspects near County Road 501.

Deputies conducted an extensive search and worked to identify the two men in the video.

