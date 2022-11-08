Shorter days may increase deer collisions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As you set your clocks back this weekend, local conservation officials say your chances of hitting an animal while driving are going up, especially when it comes to deer.

Conservation officers say the animals are active.

The Missouri State HIghway Patrol released statistics that show in 2021.

One deer strike occured every 2 hours and 18 minutes in the Show-Me State.

Missouri transportation officials released numbers showing Missouri now ranks 14th in the country for potential animal collisions - up from number 15 last year.

