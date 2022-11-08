Heartland Votes

Shorter days may increase deer collisions

Deer collisions expected to be on the rise
By Clayton Hester and Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As you set your clocks back this weekend, local conservation officials say your chances of hitting an animal while driving are going up, especially when it comes to deer.

Conservation officers say the animals are active.

The Missouri State HIghway Patrol released statistics that show in 2021.

One deer strike occured every 2 hours and 18 minutes in the Show-Me State.

Missouri transportation officials released numbers showing Missouri now ranks 14th in the country for potential animal collisions - up from number 15 last year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Early Learning Center
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Latest News

Community colleges seeing enrollment growth
Community colleges seeing enrollment growth
Deer collisions expected to be on the rise
Deer collisions expected to be on the rise
Race for Missouri Senate Seat
Race for Missouri Senate Seat
This game had several lead changes down the stretch but the Redhawks made the big plays and...
SEMO, SIU both score wins in today’s basketball