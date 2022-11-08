Heartland Votes

Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said this Pitbull was found severely injured on the...
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said this Pitbull was found severely injured on the railroad tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog.

The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian, treated and is now in the care of a foster family.

Anyone with information about the dog or any witnesses who may have seen someone on the John Puryear overpass with the dog between Wednesday and Friday is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

Tips may also be called into the West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, by texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111 or through the WKY Crime Stoppers App.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

Latest News

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a Paducah man led a deputy on a chase that reached...
High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County
Terry S. Willis (left), of St. Louis, and Ivy A. Dickerson (right), of Cape Girardeau, are...
Suspects wanted in connection with chase, crash involving patrol vehicle identified, arrested
An 18-year-old Jonesboro, Ill. man was sentenced to nine years in prison on theft, stolen...
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges