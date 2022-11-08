Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog.

The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian, treated and is now in the care of a foster family.

Anyone with information about the dog or any witnesses who may have seen someone on the John Puryear overpass with the dog between Wednesday and Friday is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

Tips may also be called into the West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, by texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111 or through the WKY Crime Stoppers App.

