Sen. Rand Paul seeks 3rd term, faces Democrat Charles Booker

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's bid for a third term is before Kentucky voters, who are deciding between...
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s bid for a third term is before Kentucky voters, who are deciding between the conservative former presidential candidate and his rival from the other end of the political spectrum: progressive Democrat Charles Booker.(WAVE News)
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s bid for a third term is before Kentucky voters, who are deciding between the conservative former presidential candidate and his rival from the other end of the political spectrum: progressive Democrat Charles Booker.

First elected in 2010, Paul is a libertarian-leaning supporter of limited government.

Booker is the state’s first Black Democratic nominee for the Senate.

Paul has had a big fundraising advantage and is seeking to extend a long GOP winning streak in Kentucky Senate races. But Booker has relied on social media to relentlessly attack the incumbent.

Kentucky hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992.

