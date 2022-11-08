SEMO, SIU both score wins in today’s basketball

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s basketball team opened up the season with a big 64-61 road win Monday night at South Florida.

This game had several lead changes down the stretch but the Redhawks made the big plays and came away with the road victory in Tampa to go 1-0 on the season.

Also, SIU tipped off the regular season with a 94-63 home win over Little Rock and Murray State lost 91-68 at Saint Louis.

