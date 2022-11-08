Heartland Votes

Schmitt campaigns in Scott City Monday

State Attorney General Eric Schmitt campaigned in southeast Missouri on Monday, November 7.
State Attorney General Eric Schmitt campaigned in southeast Missouri on Monday, November 7.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - State Attorney General Eric Schmitt was in southeast Missouri on Monday night, November 7.

He’s campaigning for Roy Blunt’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Schmitt is taking on Democrat Trudy Bush Valentine. She campaigned in the St. Louis area on Monday.

Valentine is a philanthropist and most known as a member of the Anheuser-Busch Brewery family.

Schmitt was appointed attorney general in 2018 after Josh Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate.

If Schmitt wins, the governor will have to appoint his replacement.

