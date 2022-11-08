Schmitt campaigns in Scott City Monday

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - State Attorney General Eric Schmitt was in southeast Missouri on Monday night, November 7.

He’s campaigning for Roy Blunt’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Schmitt is taking on Democrat Trudy Bush Valentine. She campaigned in the St. Louis area on Monday.

Valentine is a philanthropist and most known as a member of the Anheuser-Busch Brewery family.

Schmitt was appointed attorney general in 2018 after Josh Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate.

If Schmitt wins, the governor will have to appoint his replacement.

