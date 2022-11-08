Heartland Votes

Kids can eat breakfast with Santa at New Madrid Co. Family Resource Center

The New Madrid County Family Resource Center is raising money for its Angel Tree Project.
The New Madrid County Family Resource Center is raising money for its Angel Tree Project.(WILX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Family Resource Center is raising money for its Angel Tree Project.

You can take your kids to eat breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to noon.

It costs $1 for breakfast and $2 for pictures with Santa.

The Winter Bazaar features booths with everything you need for Christmas presents.

Bidding for the silent auction ends at noon.

You can also buy raffle tickets for a chance to win one of three $500 drawings.

All proceeds from the event support the annual Christmas Tree Angel Project.

The NMCo Family Resource Center is located at 420 Virginia Ave., New Madrid, Mo.

