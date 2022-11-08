Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old Jonesboro, Ill. man was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Monday, November 7.

According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, Kadden S. Spencer was sentenced after he pled guilty on Thursday to two counts of theft, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of vehicle theft conspiracy and one count of possession of stolen vehicle charges.

Trip said Spencer and other co-defendants were charged in connection with multiple thefts of vehicles and firearms in early 2022.

Spencer was arrested on February 9 following investigations by the Anna and Jonesboro Police Departments and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.