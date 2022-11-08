Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce receives award for its Rock N Roll Drive-in Banquet

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce received a statewide chamber award for its Rock N Roll Drive-in Banquet.

According to a release from the chamber, they received an award for Excellence in Programs and Campaigns from the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri.

The banquet was held in 2021 during the pandemic. Attendees watch pre-recorded vignettes of award acceptance from their vehicles.

