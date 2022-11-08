Ill. Community College System records enrollment growth for 1st time since 2009

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - For the first time since 2009, the Illinois Community College System recorded fall-to-fall enrollment growth.

Statewide, fall 2022 enrollments increased in both headcount (+1.5 percent) and Full-time Equivalent (+0.3 percent) from the previous year, according to the Illinois Community College Board Fall 2022 Enrollment Report.

But are local community colleges in our region seeing more students on campus?

“This is fantastic for us, we’re really excited about the fact that the enrollment has gone up,” said Kirk Overstreet, John A. Logan College president.

Overstreet said enrollment is up more than 10 percent compared to 2021 at John A. Logan.

He credits that growth to the staff of the college.

“They go out and visit high schools, they bring students here on campus, they do the Saturday signups, they’re involved with our high school counselors on a much closer measure. They really pulled out all the stops,” he explained.

Down the road to Southeastern Illinois College, their executive dean of student services, Kyla Burford, said they too have seen an increase in enrollment of around 11 percent.

“We also have been able to do more career training opportunities. For example, our police training, we have K-9 and SWAT training, we’re always busy with that here on campus. We also have opened up more with our mine safety and fire science training opportunities. We have a new CTE afternoon academy for our high school dual credit students, that’s a new pilot program that we started this fall,” she explained.

Burford praises her team for going out and recruiting prospective students. She said they have seen increases in multiple different programs.

“We have a strong balance between our bachelor transfer programs our AA and AS. And then also our CTE programs. So obviously nursing is always a popular program our diesel technology, welding technology, power sports technology, information technology,” Burford continued.

Back at JALC, Dr. Overstreet said there’s a different buzz around campus now since he arrived in December 2020.

“It’s just great to see students here on campus and to see the enthusiasm and the excitement in their eyes about the things that are happening here on campus,” he said.

The 1.5 percent increase in enrollment is well above the national average, which declined by 5.6 percent in 2021 and remained flat in 2022.

