Heartland Votes

High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a Paducah man led a deputy on a chase that reached...
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a Paducah man led a deputy on a chase that reached speeds near 100 mph.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A high-speed chase involving a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening leads to the arrest of a Paducah man.

Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway.

Jura Dailey, 38 of Paducah, is accused of leading a Graves County Sheriff's deputy on a...
Jura Dailey, 38 of Paducah, is accused of leading a Graves County Sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase Monday evening, Nov. 7.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

After his arrest, Dailey was taken to and booked into an out of county detention center.

Dailey is accused of driving erratically and leading a deputy on a high-speed chase on multiple highways, including Interstate 69.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in the Symsonia community just before 6:30 p.m. and ended in the Lowes community.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy reported seeing a car traveling erratically near the Symsonia Elementary School and tried to stop the driver, but they did not stop.

The chase continued on KY Highway 131 onto Interstate 69, then from the exit onto U.S. Highway 45 North to Key Bottom Road, then northbound onto Kentucky 121, continuing onto KY Highway 440, to KY 408 West and onto KY Highway 339 northbound and ended by the school in Lowes.

This is when the driver stopped the car and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the chase reached speeds near 100 mph.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday,...
Small earthquake recorded near Bonne Terre, Mo.

Latest News

Terry S. Willis (left), of St. Louis, and Ivy A. Dickerson (right), of Cape Girardeau, are...
Suspects wanted in connection with chase, crash involving patrol vehicle identified, arrested
An 18-year-old Jonesboro, Ill. man was sentenced to nine years in prison on theft, stolen...
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges
3rd arrest made in connection with Caruthersville homicide
3rd arrest made in connection with Caruthersville homicide
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges