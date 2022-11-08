High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A high-speed chase involving a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening leads to the arrest of a Paducah man.

Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway.

Jura Dailey, 38 of Paducah, is accused of leading a Graves County Sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase Monday evening, Nov. 7. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

After his arrest, Dailey was taken to and booked into an out of county detention center.

Dailey is accused of driving erratically and leading a deputy on a high-speed chase on multiple highways, including Interstate 69.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in the Symsonia community just before 6:30 p.m. and ended in the Lowes community.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy reported seeing a car traveling erratically near the Symsonia Elementary School and tried to stop the driver, but they did not stop.

The chase continued on KY Highway 131 onto Interstate 69, then from the exit onto U.S. Highway 45 North to Key Bottom Road, then northbound onto Kentucky 121, continuing onto KY Highway 440, to KY 408 West and onto KY Highway 339 northbound and ended by the school in Lowes.

This is when the driver stopped the car and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the chase reached speeds near 100 mph.

No injuries were reported.

