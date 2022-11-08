Gov. Parson to travel to Israel, UAE and Greece

(KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is traveling to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Greece later this week.

The Governor and First Lady are set to embark on November 10 and will be traveling through November 20.

“We look forward to again highlighting Missouri’s strengths to international businesses seeking to invest and grow in Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “Previous Trade Missions have been successful in strengthening global relationships that are important to our economy. Missouri is a prime business location, and we’re excited to demonstrate that to leading companies in Israel, the UAE, and Greece.”

The trip will take Parson to stops including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in Israel.

They will also travel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Then they will visit Athens in Greece.

