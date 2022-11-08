Heartland Votes

GOP’s Schmitt hoping to claim open Missouri Senate seat

Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine are vying...
Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine are vying for the seat occupied for the past 12 years by Republican Roy Blunt, who announced in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term.(ky3)
By JIM SALTER
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is hoping to claim what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate.

Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine are vying for the seat occupied for the past 12 years by Republican Roy Blunt, who announced in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term.

Schmitt largely campaigned against Democratic President Joe Biden and inflation, characterizing Valentine as an out-of-touch heiress who would side with the Democratic president over Missourians.

Valentine’s campaign catch-phrase was “nobody’s senator but yours,” and she slammed Schmitt for voting as a state senator to allow foreign ownership of farmland and over his support of the state’s ban on abortion.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

Latest News

Illinois voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the...
Illinois voters to decide on collective bargaining amendment
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (left), Sen. Darren Bailey (right)
Illinois governor seeks 2nd term against GOP challenger
Sen. Tammy Duckworth talks during a legislative roundtable with the Illinois Farm Bureau on...
US Sen. Duckworth seeks new term against Chicago-area lawyer
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s bid for a third term is before Kentucky voters, who are deciding between...
Sen. Rand Paul seeks 3rd term, faces Democrat Charles Booker