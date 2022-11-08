First Alert: Cloudy, mild Election Day

(KFVS) - A few sprinkles and light drizzle is making its way out of the Heartland this morning.

Much of the region will stay dry, but cloudy.

Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the afternoon allowing for a little more sunshine, especially in our eastern counties.

Afternoon highs will again be above normal in the upper 60s, with a few areas getting back into the lower 70s.

Skies will clear out tonight, but we’ll have mostly sunny skies on Wednesday as a big warm up arrives.

Record afternoon temperatures are possible.

Highs will be in the upper 70s with some places close to 80 degrees!

Enjoy the warmer temps, because temperatures will be taking a dive.

A big cold front will move through the Heartland Friday.

So far the front looks to be dry, but it is going to feel more like winter over the weekend.

Afternoon highs will fall into the 40s.

Breezy conditions on Saturday will make it feel more like the 30s.

