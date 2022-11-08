Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cloudy, mild Election Day

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/8
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A few sprinkles and light drizzle is making its way out of the Heartland this morning.

Much of the region will stay dry, but cloudy.

Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the afternoon allowing for a little more sunshine, especially in our eastern counties.

Afternoon highs will again be above normal in the upper 60s, with a few areas getting back into the lower 70s.

Skies will clear out tonight, but we’ll have mostly sunny skies on Wednesday as a big warm up arrives.

Record afternoon temperatures are possible.

Highs will be in the upper 70s with some places close to 80 degrees!

Enjoy the warmer temps, because temperatures will be taking a dive.

A big cold front will move through the Heartland Friday.

So far the front looks to be dry, but it is going to feel more like winter over the weekend.

Afternoon highs will fall into the 40s.

Breezy conditions on Saturday will make it feel more like the 30s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday,...
Small earthquake recorded near Bonne Terre, Mo.
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Decreasing clouds today, big drop in temperatures by the weekend
A beautiful fall day at Clearwater Lake.
First Alert: Cloudy skies, mild temps continue for election day
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Pretty good forecast for voting tomorrow.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild weather continues for much of the week, turning COLD by the weekend