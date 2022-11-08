Decreasing clouds today, big drop in temperatures by the weekend

Mostly cloudy skies expected through much of the day today, with decreasing clouds expected through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will still be mild for this time of year, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s in most areas. Tonight we will clear out and temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s. Full sunshine expected on Wednesday and temperatures will warm quickly. Record highs possible. Much colder air pushes into the Heartland by the end of the week. It will feel more like winter this weekend with highs only in the 40s. On Saturday, feels like numbers will hang in the 30s for much of the day!

