Heartland Votes

Decreasing clouds today, big drop in temperatures by the weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly cloudy skies expected through much of the day today, with decreasing clouds expected through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will still be mild for this time of year, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s in most areas. Tonight we will clear out and temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s. Full sunshine expected on Wednesday and temperatures will warm quickly. Record highs possible. Much colder air pushes into the Heartland by the end of the week. It will feel more like winter this weekend with highs only in the 40s. On Saturday, feels like numbers will hang in the 30s for much of the day!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday,...
Small earthquake recorded near Bonne Terre, Mo.
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/8
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/8
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 11/17/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 11/17/22
Your First Alert 6 p.m. forecast on 11/7.
First Alert 6pm forecast 11/7
Your First Alert forecast at 6 p.m. on 11/7.
First Alert 5pm forecast 11/7