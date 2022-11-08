Heartland Votes

Christmas in Downtown Anna scheduled for Nov. 26

Christmas in Downtown Anna and Small Business Saturday will be November 26.
Christmas in Downtown Anna and Small Business Saturday will be November 26.(KBJR)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Christmas in Downtown Anna and Small Business Saturday will be November 26.

According to city leaders, the fun begins at 8 a.m. and lasts through 8 p.m.

It will take place on South Main Street, East Davie Street and West Davie Street.

Some of the events will include ice skating, carriage rides, parade, letters to Santa, Reindeer 5K, lighting of the Christmas tree and more.

Don’t miss the Holiday Giving Parade at 5:30 p.m., followed by the lighting of the city Christmas tree at 6:15 p.m.

