Heartland Votes

Calvert City Lions Club announces grand marshal of Christmas parade

The 63rd Christmas parade in Calvert City, Ky. will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.
The 63rd Christmas parade in Calvert City, Ky. will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calvert City Lions Club announced its Christmas parade grand marshal.

According to a release from the Lions Club, Tammie Smith was chosen as the grand marshal for her community involvement as president of the Calvert City Country Club, Marshall County Photography Club, CADA member and a loyal supporter of the club.

The 63rd Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

The theme this year is “Christmas Lights Everywhere!”

The parade route will begin at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and KY 95 and then proceed along Fifth Avenue to the Calvert City Civic Center where Santa will meet with the children.

Businesses, churches and organizations are encouraged to enter a float in the parade.

The parade entries are requested to gather at Pathway Baptist Church at 4:45 pm. There is no pre-registration for the parade.

Floats will be judged at 5:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for best use of lights on a float, best use of lights for a golf cart, best float that represents our theme and overall best float.

Float entries other than the Lions Club’s float may not include Santa Claus.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

Latest News

The New Madrid County Family Resource Center is raising money for its Angel Tree Project.
Kids can eat breakfast with Santa at New Madrid Co. Family Resource Center
The Jackson, Mo. Area Chamber of Commerce won an award for Excellence in Programs and Campaigns...
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce receives award for its Rock N Roll Drive-in Banquet
West Kentucky Community and Technical College will honor Native American Heritage Month with a...
WKCTC commemorates Native American Heritage Month with Wickliffe Mounds discussion
Tasty Tuesday: Crippling Hot Sauce
Tasty Tuesday: Crippling Hot Sauce