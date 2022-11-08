Calvert City Lions Club announces grand marshal of Christmas parade

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calvert City Lions Club announced its Christmas parade grand marshal.

According to a release from the Lions Club, Tammie Smith was chosen as the grand marshal for her community involvement as president of the Calvert City Country Club, Marshall County Photography Club, CADA member and a loyal supporter of the club.

The 63rd Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

The theme this year is “Christmas Lights Everywhere!”

The parade route will begin at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and KY 95 and then proceed along Fifth Avenue to the Calvert City Civic Center where Santa will meet with the children.

Businesses, churches and organizations are encouraged to enter a float in the parade.

The parade entries are requested to gather at Pathway Baptist Church at 4:45 pm. There is no pre-registration for the parade.

Floats will be judged at 5:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for best use of lights on a float, best use of lights for a golf cart, best float that represents our theme and overall best float.

Float entries other than the Lions Club’s float may not include Santa Claus.

