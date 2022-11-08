Heartland Votes

17-year-old girl dies in Graves Co. house fire

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen died in a house fire in western Kentucky early Tuesday morning, November 8.

According to a Facebook post on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office page, emergency services were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Mountain Ridge or a house fire with someone trapped.

When they arrived, first responders found the home engulfed in flames. They were told 17-year-old Sierra M. Walker was still in the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, family members had made several attempts to get to Walker, but due to the size of the fire at the time, they were unable to get her.

Graves County Coroner Brad Jones pronounced Walker dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky Fire Marshal’s Office.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation showed the fire was electrical in nature.

