1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday November 8, a 2012 white truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran into the road.

They say the driver, a 41-year-old Fairfield, Ill. man, swerved to avoid the deer and drifted off the pavement. He over-corrected and lost control of the truck.

The semi truck rolled onto the passenger side and came to a rest in the center median and across the traffic lanes of I-57 northbound.

A 2020 blue Peterbilt truck was also traveling on I-57 northbound at milepost 52. Due to the darkness at the time of the crash, troopers say the driver, a 56-year-old Kevil, Ky. man, did not see the first truck in time.

The Peterbilt hit the underside of the semi-trailer of the first truck.

The Kentucky man was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the first truck was reportedly uninjured.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.