Heartland Votes

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday November 8, a 2012 white truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran into the road.

They say the driver, a 41-year-old Fairfield, Ill. man, swerved to avoid the deer and drifted off the pavement. He over-corrected and lost control of the truck.

The semi truck rolled onto the passenger side and came to a rest in the center median and across the traffic lanes of I-57 northbound.

A 2020 blue Peterbilt truck was also traveling on I-57 northbound at milepost 52. Due to the darkness at the time of the crash, troopers say the driver, a 56-year-old Kevil, Ky. man, did not see the first truck in time.

The Peterbilt hit the underside of the semi-trailer of the first truck.

The Kentucky man was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the first truck was reportedly uninjured.

