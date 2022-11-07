Woodland R-IV School District closed Monday because of water outage

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Students in the Woodland R-IV School District will have a three day weekend.

According to the district’s Facebook page, a water outage on Monday, November 7 will keep students out of class.

In addition to no school for Woodland R-IV students, there will be no CTC for students and the FCCLA trip to Southeast Missouri State University has been cancled.

District leaders hope to resume classes on Tuesday.

