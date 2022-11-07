Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery.

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.

The suspect vehicle was described as dark in color and was reportedly sitting on Spillway Road with its hazard lights on.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public if they saw this vehicle or suspect sitting on the side of the road to please contact them with any information.

You can call the sheriff’s office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS.

