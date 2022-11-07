Williamson Co. Cops & Kids Christmas event to return for holiday season

Heartland Votes

Families in need can pick up an application at any local law enforcement agency.
Families in need can pick up an application at any local law enforcement agency.
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 197 will hold its annual Cops & Kids Christmas event.

According to WC FOP, the program is designed to unite local law enforcement along with public safety employees with local disadvantaged children for a special day of shopping.

The Cops & Kids event helps families from all over the Williamson County area.

The selected families will go shopping for things like jackets, clothes, shoes and more. With the remaining money, they may buy toys and other items.

“The families which are chosen are outstanding citizens who have found themselves fallen on hard times but pull together to make ends meet,” said FOP President Carl Eggemeyer. “All the items purchased during our event are made possible by the members of FOP Lodge 197 and donations from citizens and businesses throughout Williamson County. One hundred percent of the designated donations to the Cops & Kids program go to the four day event which in turn determines how many children and families we can help that year.

Families in need can pick up an application at any local law enforcement agency.

Anyone interested in donating to Cops & Kids can make donation to your local law enforcement agency.

You may also send donations by mail to: Williamson County FOP Lodge 197 P.O. Box 1172, Marion IL. 62959

