Veterans Day ceremony to be held in Sikeston

A ceremony to honor veterans will be held in Sikeston on Friday, November 11.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A ceremony to honor veterans will be held in Sikeston on Friday, November 11.

The Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Sikeston Field House at 9:15 a.m.

Organizers say veterans from the American Legion VFW and the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee will be participating in the event with the Sikeston High School Band Choir and Orchestra.

This year’s honored guest and speaker will be U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel Jessica Dwyer.

According to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Dwyer is currently the Commander and Professor of Aerospace Studies for Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) Detachment 205 at the university.

SIU says she leads all training, education, assessment and recruitment of prospective Air Force and Space Force Officers enrolled at the university and students enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University and John A. Logan College.

