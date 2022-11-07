Thanksgiving Day Parade, Frosty, Rudolph and more on KFVS12

(KFVS) - Grab the popcorn and hot cocoa because Frosty, Rudolph and their friends will return to CBS and KFVS12.

You’ll want to mark your calendars because the classics will return starting on Friday, November 25 with Frosty the Snowman from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

That’s followed by Frosty Returns from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Robbie the Reindeer will be Saturday, Nov. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Story of Santa Claus will follow from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can catch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you missed them, don’t worry. They’ll most likely air again before Christmas. Stay tuned for that schedule.

If you’re ready to see this year’s floats and performances, the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Also, this year you can watch a new holiday classic with the animated special Reindeer in Here on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Afterward, CBS will premier three new original movies: Fit for Christmas, Must Love Christmas and When Christmas was Young on Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

Also on Sunday, Dec. 11, the National Christmas Tree Lighting will celebrate 100 years. It will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This year’s CBS Original Concert Special will be Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

