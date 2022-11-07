Heartland Votes

Thanksgiving Day Parade, Frosty, Rudolph and more on KFVS12

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Grab the popcorn and hot cocoa because Frosty, Rudolph and their friends will return to CBS and KFVS12.

You’ll want to mark your calendars because the classics will return starting on Friday, November 25 with Frosty the Snowman from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

That’s followed by Frosty Returns from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Frosty the Snowman will be on Friday, Nov. 25.
Frosty the Snowman will be on Friday, Nov. 25.(Source: CBS)

Robbie the Reindeer will be Saturday, Nov. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Catch Robbie the Reindeer on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Catch Robbie the Reindeer on Saturday, Nov. 26.(Source: CBS)

The Story of Santa Claus will follow from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Story of Santa Claus will air on Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Story of Santa Claus will air on Saturday, Nov. 26.(Source: CBS)

You can catch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer airs on Nov. 29.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer airs on Nov. 29.(Source: CBS)

If you missed them, don’t worry. They’ll most likely air again before Christmas. Stay tuned for that schedule.

If you’re ready to see this year’s floats and performances, the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Also, this year you can watch a new holiday classic with the animated special Reindeer in Here on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A new CBS animated special, Reindeer in Here, will air Tuesday, Nov. 29.
A new CBS animated special, Reindeer in Here, will air Tuesday, Nov. 29.(Source: CBS)

Afterward, CBS will premier three new original movies: Fit for Christmas, Must Love Christmas and When Christmas was Young on Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

A new CBS original, Fit for Christmas, will premier Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
A new CBS original, Fit for Christmas, will premier Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.(Source: CBS)

Also on Sunday, Dec. 11, the National Christmas Tree Lighting will celebrate 100 years. It will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This year’s CBS Original Concert Special will be Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Check out more programming on KFVS12, the Heartland’s CW, Grit and more here.

