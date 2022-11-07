State’s Attorneys in Illinois sue to block the SAFE-T Act

(KFVS) - A bipartisan group of State’s Attorneys in Illinois are suing to block the Safe-T Act.

A statement sent by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney includes the following:

“As the Chief Legal Officers of our respective Counties we swore to protect and defend the rule of law. Therefore, we are compelled to inform the people of the State of Illinois, that the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional and a serious threat to public safety, specifically, to victims of and witnesses to violent crimes in our communities. This is not political. We are Democrats and Republicans. Whatever the result of the various elections decided tomorrow, our fundamental legal concerns with the SAFE-T Act remain.”

Heartland counties whose State’s Attorneys are included are:

Franklin County

Jefferson County

Jackson County

Perry County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Massac County

Union County

Among the problems they object to are as follows:

The SAFE-T Act includes “several unrelated subjects,” while the constitutional requirement is that all bills “shall be confined to a single subject.”

The SAFE-T Act eliminates a court’s ability to set bail specifically stated in the Constitution.

The SAFE-T Act violates the separation of powers when it prevents courts from setting bail and restricts courts’ discretion in issuing warrants when defendants fail to appear in court.

The SAFE-T Act is vague and contradictory.

