Heartland Votes

State leaders speak to union members in Marion, Ill. day before election

Illinois Amendment 1 was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning,...
Illinois Amendment 1 was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution.

That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7.

Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to union members in Marion.

The state’s top democrats all support the worker’s Bill of Rights amendment, which appears at the top of the ballot in each county.

Their goal on Monday was to get voters to the polls on Tuesday.

“If you haven’t already voted, you know what to do,” Governor Pritzker said on Monday. “By the way, if you haven’t already voted, ILLINOISVOTES2022.com. That’s where you go to find out where you can go vote. For all you who have voted, thank you, thank you very much.”

You can learn more about the races on the ballot where you live here.

