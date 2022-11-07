Heartland Votes

Small earthquake recorded near Bonne Terre, Mo.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday,...
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 approximately 2.6 miles east of Bonne Terre.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in St. Francois County on Sunday, November 6.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. approximately 2.6 miles east of Bonne Terre.

No one has reported feeling the quake.

To report feeling it or more information, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Early Learning Center
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild weather continues for much of the week, turning COLD by the weekend
The USGS reports a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered north of Van Buren, Mo. on Saturday...
Dozens report feeling earthquake north of Van Buren, Mo.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
A light southerly breeze will develop, with afternoon highs near 70°.
First Alert: Chilly morning to end up as sunny, mild day