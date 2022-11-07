SIU annual flagpole vigil to be held Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will publicly commemorate Veterans Day with the annual vigil at the flagpole near the center of campus November 11.

According to SIUC, this year’s Veterans Day event marks the 41st anniversary of the flagpole vigil, which began in 1981.

The event, organized by SIU’s ROTC programs, honors SIU and Southern Illinois veterans who served their country in the U.S. armed forces.

SIU Air Force and Army ROTC programs, in partnership with SIU Veterans Services, are coordinating this year’s vigil, which begins at 6:30 a.m. at the Old Main Flagpole, just south of Woody Hall.

ROTC cadets from SIU’s Air Force and Army detachments will stand a silent vigil throughout the day, changing shifts every 15 minutes, until 5 p.m. The vigil runs roughly from sunrise to sunset.

