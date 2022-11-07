Heartland Votes

SIU annual flagpole vigil to be held Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will publicly commemorate Veterans Day with the annual...
Southern Illinois University Carbondale will publicly commemorate Veterans Day with the annual vigil at the flagpole near the center of campus Nov. 11.(MGN / Pexels)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will publicly commemorate Veterans Day with the annual vigil at the flagpole near the center of campus November 11.

According to SIUC, this year’s Veterans Day event marks the 41st anniversary of the flagpole vigil, which began in 1981.

The event, organized by SIU’s ROTC programs, honors SIU and Southern Illinois veterans who served their country in the U.S. armed forces.

SIU Air Force and Army ROTC programs, in partnership with SIU Veterans Services, are coordinating this year’s vigil, which begins at 6:30 a.m. at the Old Main Flagpole, just south of Woody Hall.

ROTC cadets from SIU’s Air Force and Army detachments will stand a silent vigil throughout the day, changing shifts every 15 minutes, until 5 p.m. The vigil runs roughly from sunrise to sunset.

For more information about the event visit here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Early Learning Center
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
The USGS reports a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered north of Van Buren, Mo. on Saturday...
Dozens report feeling earthquake north of Van Buren, Mo.

Latest News

November is known as Native American Heritage Month. To celebrate, Southern Illinois University...
SIU celebrates Native American Heritage Month; 2 events rescheduled due to illness
County Judge Greg Sowell said this is the first step in a long process.
Carbondale man sentenced to prison for kidnapping, home invasion
Families in need can pick up an application at any local law enforcement agency.
Williamson Co. Cops & Kids Christmas event to return for holiday season
The suspect vehicle was described as dark in color and was reportedly sitting on Spillway Road...
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery