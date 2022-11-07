Sen. Rand Paul campaigns in Paducah

Heartland Votes

Sen. Rand Paul campaigned in Paducah while his challenger, Charles Booker, campaigned in Louisville.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Randy Paul stopped in western Kentucky on Monday afternoon, November 7 to rally voters.

Paul has served as the junior senator from Kentucky since 2011.

During his stop on Monday, he talked about the role of government under a GOP-controlled Senate if the party is able to take back the Chamber, which he said would include reigning in spending.

“What I’m asking for is not no government,” he said at the event. “It should be a smaller government. You can’t bring in 4 trillion and spend 5 trillion and not destroy a country.”

Paul is defending his senate seat against challenger Democrat Charles Booker.

He campaigned in the northern Kentucky area on Monday.

Kentuckians will also have a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

If Amendment 2 passes, judges would be disallowed from interpreting the constitution in a way that protects the right to abortion in the state.

