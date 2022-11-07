Heartland Votes

SEMO women’s basketball opens up season with home win

Redhawks Women's basketball wins season opener.
Redhawks Women's basketball wins season opener.(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 7, 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO women’s basketball team opened up the season with a win at home Monday afternoon, November 7 over the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy out of St. Louis 60-48.

The Redhawks trailed by 11 points at halftime but outscored their opponents 39-16 in the 2nd half to win before a crowd of more than 2,000 fans at the Show Me Center.

SEMO was led in scoring by Kiyley Flowers and Kennedi Watkins with 11 points each.

