SEMO women’s basketball opens up season with home win

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO women’s basketball team opened up the season with a win at home Monday afternoon, November 7 over the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy out of St. Louis 60-48.

The Redhawks trailed by 11 points at halftime but outscored their opponents 39-16 in the 2nd half to win before a crowd of more than 2,000 fans at the Show Me Center.

SEMO was led in scoring by Kiyley Flowers and Kennedi Watkins with 11 points each.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.