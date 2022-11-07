Pretty good forecast for voting tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. Clouds will hang around this evening for much of the Heartland keeping temperatures mild overnight. Skies will become clear at times for our far northern counties allowing for viewing of the Lunar Eclipse with peaks at 4:59AM tomorrow morning. Lows by morning will range from the middle 40s far north to the upper 50s far south.

For your Election day we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures for this time of the year. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

