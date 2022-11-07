Heartland Votes

Police: Handcuffed woman accused of stealing cruiser

Samantha Billings, 26, was arrested after being accused of stealing a police cruiser.
Samantha Billings, 26, was arrested after being accused of stealing a police cruiser.
By Monica Watkins and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A woman in Indiana is accused of stealing a police cruiser Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department were called to a home for reports of a breaking and entering just after 5 p.m.

Police said they found 26-year-old Samantha Billings inside the house when they arrived and arrested her.

Billings was handcuffed behind her back and buckled into the back seat of a police car while officers returned to the home to see if anyone else was inside.

According to police, Billings was able to work her hands to the front of her body, manipulate the window of the cruiser’s cage and get into the front seat.

Officers said they saw Billings drive away and radioed for assistance.

Indiana State Police officers were able to catch up to Billings after she crashed into a farm field.

Billings was arrested and is facing several felony charges, including escape, burglary and theft of a vehicle.

