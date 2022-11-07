Heartland Votes

Mo. law enforcement, fire, EMS agencies can apply for grant program

The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced the availability of up to $20,000 in grant...
The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced the availability of up to $20,000 in grant funding for area law enforcement, fire services and EMS agencies.(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced the availability of up to $20,000 in grant funding for area law enforcement, fire services and EMS agencies.

According to a release from the department, the three grants include:

  • Peace Officer Grant - $10 million in total grant funding
  • Fire Protection Grant - $10 million in total grant funding
  • Emergency Medical Service Providers Grant - $10 million in total grant funding

Applications will only be accepted through the Missouri Department of Public Safety online WebGrants System: https://dpsgrants.dps.mo.gov/index.do.

The department encouraged agencies to act quickly because the deadline to apply for the grants is December 5.

A total of $30 million in grant funding is available, $10 million for each public safety group.

According to the release, the money can be used for equipment, supplies, training/travel, personnel and benefits.

The grants do require a local match of 50 percent; however, they say local ARPA grant funds may be used for the local match.

Grant recipients will be notified of their awards in December 2022. Grant funds must be expended by April 30, 2023.

According to the release, the funding for these public safety grants is made available through the American Rescue Plan Act after the passing of Missouri House Bill 3020.

The Department of Public Safety is the grant administrator.

