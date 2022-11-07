Heartland Votes

Mild weather continues for much of the week, turning COLD by the weekend

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/7
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
More clouds expected in the southern half of the Heartland today, with a couple light sprinkles possible. Northern counties across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois will see more sunshine. It will be breezy for the entire Heartland with northeasterly winds gusting more than 20mph. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Lows tonight with mostly to partly cloudy skies will dip back into the 40s and 50s. Wednesday will be the warmest day, with record highs possible. Highs will top out in the upper 70s across much of the Heartland. Much colder air sinks into the areas by the weekend. It will feel more like winter, with highs only in the 40s!

